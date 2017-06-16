I was hesitant to join ‘American Gods’: Pablo Schreiber

LOS ANGELES, June 15: Actor Pablo Schreiber said he was initially hesitant about doing “American Gods”.

The actor said it wasn’t an “immediate yes” to take on the character of Mad Sweeney, a leprechuan god, when he got the call once more, reported Collider.

“By that point, there were a few other things going on for me. There were a few other possibilities that were in the works, and that is when I asked for a few more episodes. In the pilot, there’s just one scene.

“It’s a great scene and you’re like, ‘Wow, this could be a really cool character,’ but you have no idea where it’s going. It was really just one scene in a pilot, and at this point in my career, when I said no to auditioning for it, the feeling and the thought was that I’d gone past the point where I should be auditioning for one scene in a pilot,” Schreiber said.

Based on the multi-award-winning novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, the “American Gods” television series on Starz has proven to be a huge success. (PTI)

