I want to be an actor now, not chef: ‘Tubelight’ kid Matin Rey

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
MUMBAI:  He may have wanted to become a chef earlier but after working with Salman Khan in upcoming film “Tubelight”, Matin Rey Tangu says he now aspires to be an actor.

The five-year-old, who hails from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, was introduced to the media here last night at a special event.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming film, Salman said that Matin used to complain on the set and say that he did not enjoy shooting as he wanted to be a chef.

When Salman asked his young co-star to tell the media what he wanted to become in future, the kid said, “I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now I have become an actor so I will continue).”

“I will cook in free time,” he added.

 “Tubelight” is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Sohail Khan.

When Salman asked Matin if he remembered the first day of the shoot, he said, “Yes, I remember the place where I threw up. I puked because I couldn’t breathe.”

When asked to share something about the 51-year-old superstar, the kid said, “One day he took off his shoes and jumped into the swimming pool.”

He then turned to Salman and said, “now you say something about me.”

Salman replied, “What should I say about Matin. He is a superstar, he is a superstar of Itanagar.”

“Tubelight” is scheduled to release this Friday. (AGENCIES)

