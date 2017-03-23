Hundreds of youth take part in Army recruitment rally

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 22: Hundreds of unemployed youths are taking part in Army recruitment rally organized in north Kashmir’s Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Speaking to reporters, Commander of 10 Sector RR, MK Naqvi, said the recruitment is on since March 20 and will continue till March 31. “The recruitment is for 160 Territorial Army and all the areas of North Kashmir districts are being covered and people are coming in large numbers for this recruitment,” he added.

The Army Commander said yesterday around 1100 to 1200 people had come and today also over 600 people came to participate in recruitment process which is an effort by army to give employment to local youth.

Many youth who are involved in stone-pelting are also coming for the recruitment.

“When they will be given training of Army they will come to know how Army works and that will change their views. They will also influence other people in their villages and tell them that the stone-pelting is wrong,” the Army Commander added.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With