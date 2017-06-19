Monday June 18-2017

Aries : You are in high spirits today. This is a good time to do all those things that you have been procrastinating for a long time. You may do all the things you dislike doing, like arranging your wardrobe. If you are planning to introduce a new strategy, Ganesha says go ahead.

Taurus : In all probability, you will challenge all conventions and traditions with innovation in a successful manner, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may manage to step on the toes of your boss, so beware. The evening promises an ambiance that will change your weaknesses into your strengths.

Gemini : You will keep others under the spell of your magnetic personality, predicts Ganesha. Your long-term goals will start taking shape by the end of the day. You may also expect some good news, generally related to a wedding. You will succeed in all your romantic endeavours.

Cancer : Today, you will accomplish most of your short-term goals and may shift your focus to long-term plans, foretells Ganesha. Now that you have achieved some of your goals, you may spare some time for leisure activities. Family will get its due place in your scheme of things in the evening.

Leo : You will be bound closer to your near and dear ones. They will be able to understand your feelings and expressions. Your day will be spent in pleasurable company. If you have been desirous of something for quite some time, you will attain it now. New relationships begun today will last for a long time, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your focus levels will reach their highest point today, says Ganesha. Working will be fun and you shall finish your jobs quickly and efficiently. A twist of tale may crop up its head; worry not, as physical intimacy will take your love affair to the next level, says Ganesha.

Libra : It’s like a finishing job for you today, says Ganesha, as you complete pending jobs. It was about time things got wrapped up, anyway. But with your high level of energy and vigour, you may also have an inclination to begin a new business. Keep at it, and you may find some satisfaction in business dealings towards the evening, feels Ganesha.

Scorpio : Your spouse will shower you with love and warmth today. The afternoon sun may bring good news from distant relatives. On the home front, family members will get special attention, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Spirituality may overwhelm every other state of your being today, feels Ganesha. Unavoidable expenses may also be on the cards where you must ensure you get the value for your money. Besides an odd shopping spree or some light socialising with friends and family, you are inclined to visit a holy shrine today in quest of spiritual peace, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Faced with an unrelenting boss? Give him that million-dollar smile you flash to woo others, it might just work today. The first half of the day will be good for those looking to start a new venture, says Ganesha. But don’t expect miracles to happen; you will not achieve success overnight and certainly not if you don’t have your actions well planned. Exhausted by the day’s work, you are likely to spend an exciting evening with your sweetheart.

Aquarius : Your family will dote on you today and God knows you deserve it. Just go along with their plans for once, and you’ll be surprised by how blessed and cheerful you feel. In business dealings, your forthrightness and charm will win people over, say Ganesha.

Pisces : A day of hectic socialising awaits you, not that you mind it. But you may also catch yourself wishing for some time alone for yourself, says Ganesha. The evening will probably see you deck up and head for a happening party, with lots of members of the opposite sex to woo.

