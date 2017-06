PORT OF SPAIN: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second cricket One-day international, which has been reduced to 45-overs side due to rain, which forced a delayed start.

The first One-day was washed out due to persistent rains. India batted for 39.2 overs, scoring 199 for three but West Indies batsmen did not face a single ball.

Both the teams are unchanged. (AGENCIES)

