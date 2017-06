NEW DELHI, June 18:

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today suffered a fracture in his left leg, according to a close aide.

Sixty-five-year-old Singh twisted his ankle during morning walk at his official residence here, the aide said.

The BJP leader was taken to the AIIMS where his leg was plastered, he said.

After that, Singh returned home, the aide added. (PTI)

