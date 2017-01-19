Hizb militant arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 18: Secu-rity forces today arrested a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen from Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and recovered a pistol and its ammunition from his possession.

Police and Army in a joint operation arrested Arzoo Bashir of Mandoora Tral in Pulwama today. Sources said that the security forces conducted an operation in Tral area during which they arrested the HM militant who was active in the area. One pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

