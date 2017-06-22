Hizb div comdr, associate killed in Sopore

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 21: Divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and his associate were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pazalpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir of Baramulla district early today.

Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in Pazalpora, police along with Army’s 22 RR and 179, 177, 92 Battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and North Range Quick Reaction Team of CRPF launched a cordon and search operation last late evening.

The cordon continued during the night and early in the morning militants present inside a house fired upon the joint search party leading to an encounter in which both of them were killed.

Police said that that the holed up militants were asked to surrender but they refused. “The militants continuously fired upon the joint search party, which was retaliated. During the retaliation, two Hizb militants were killed,” police said.

The two militants were identified as Hizb divisional commander Gulzar Ahmad Lone alias Ibrahim, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone, resident of Gund Brath, Sopore and Basit Ahmad Mir alias Tahir, son of Mohammad Ahsan Mir resident of Andergam Pattan. “Two AK 47 Rifles, 5 AK Magazines, 124 AK rounds, two pouches and a grenade were recovered from the encounter site,” the police said.

A police spokesman said that the slain commander Gulzar Ahmad Lone was involved in mobile tower attacks and killing of Hurriyat activists and former militants in the year 2015. “His role was instrumental in instigating and luring the youth to join the HM outfit in Sopore,” the police said, adding that he was close to Qayoom Najjar, who masterminded tower attacks and assassinations of 2015.

Police said that both the militants were involved in a number of subversive and militancy related cases in Sopore area. “They were involved in murder case of one Aijaz Ahmad Reshi of Mundji Sopore. They were also involved in murder case of Nazir Ahmad alias Edu-l-Amin of Behrampora Sopore,” police said

Commander of 22 Rashtriya Rifles V Hariharan told reporters that on specific input about the presence of militants in the area, a joint operation was launched by 22 RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF in Pazalpora Rafiabad. He said militants hiding inside the house fired on security forces. In retaliation, both militants were killed. He said that of the militant commander Gulzar Ahmed was active for last three years.

In the meantime, two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants have been trapped in a village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district by security forces this evening.

Sources said that on a tip off Special Investigation Team (SIT) Srinagar, 50 RR of army, SOG Pulwama,182 and 183 Battalions of CRPF launched cordon and search operation at New Colony Kakapora about presence of two LeT militants hiding in the village.

Militants fired upon security forces during the search operation leading to a gun battle in which an army Major identified as Major Kartik suffered minor shoulder injury due to bullet.

The militants who are trapped in a house in the village have been identified as Majid Mir of Kakapora and Shabir of Aghanzipora Padgampora.

More troops have been rushed to the village and gun battle is going on. The cordon around the village has been strengthened to prevent militants from fleeing.

Two militants including Abu Musa of Lashkar-e-Toiba managed to escape from Hajjan this afternoon as residents pelted stones on the security forces who cordoned off Hajam Mohalla and Danger Mohalla in Hajan. The cordon was laid by 13 RR of army and SOG Bandipora but the operation was later called off.

Security forces today cordoned off Tahiri Masjid, Batamaloo area of Srinagar and launched searches. They conducted door to door searches after suspecting presence of militants in the area. However, the cordon was lifted later and no one was arrested.

And in Heff Shermal in Shopian district, patrolling party of 55 RR was pelted stones during which one person identified as Bilal Ahmad Lone injured as he was hit by a stone.

