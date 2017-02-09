Highway open despite snow, sliding; day temp rises

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 8: Amid sliding at various places and snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel area, the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway plied from Srinagar to Jammu today and over 3000 vehicles had crossed Jawahar Tunnel this evening.

There was sliding at several places between Banihal and Ramban areas but the Border Roads Organization (BRO) cleared the slides continuously to keep the highway open.

A traffic official said that over 3000 vehicles crossed the Jawahar Tunnel towards Kashmir. It snowed near Jawahar Tunnel and Umo. However, traffic was plying till late in the evening.

The official said that traffic will ply from Srinagar to Jammu tomorrow. “Keeping in view the condition of the road, especially between Udhampur -Ramsoo and Banihal to Levdora (Qazigund) coupled with narrow width of road at certain places, only one way movement of traffic is feasible/advisable on Srinagar- Jammu NHW”, he said.

“As such subject to fair weather and good condition of road tomorrow, movement of traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu side in a regulated manner. The movement of vehicles (excluding Trailers/multi-axle vehicles) shall be allowed from Levdora from 0900 hours and all these vehicles shall cross Jawahar Tunnel by 1500 hours positively”, the official said.

“No movement of traffic including that of convoys of Army, BSF, CRPF etc. shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar side on 09.02.2017 under any circumstances to ensure hassle free movement of traffic”, he said.

“All the DySPs/DTIs/SOs Traffic are directed to ensure that vehicles are not parked in any landslide/avalanche/vulnerable zones of NHW especially from Ramsoo – Jawahar Tunnel – Levdora under any circumstances. All the vulnerable/avalanche prone zones should be kept free from any kind of traffic to avoid any eventuality”, the official said.

In the meantime, day temperature in Srinagar today showed significant improvement as Meteorological Department predicted light rain and snow in Kashmir for tomorrow at isolated places.

Srinagar recorded 11.1 degree Celsius maximum temperature today, two notches above normal. The night temperature, however, settled at 0.4 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in Qazigund was recorded 5.4 degree Celsius, 4.6 at Pahalgam, 8.9 at Kupwara, 4.7 Kokernag and 1.6 at Gulmarg.

The MeT official said that there is possibility of light snow and rain in Kashmir tomorrow and in other parts of the State. “However, the weather shall remain dry from Friday,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With