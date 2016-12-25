Sunil Sethi

Nadira was sitting on ground with her 3 years old brother Sabil in what used to be their house , now burnt to ashes in communal riots. She looked around for help. All helping hands she was used to were lying motionless . There was none to console her. She was head of family of two now . On her own at tender age of five and half .

Moving to camp and then to a centre run by a social organisation she made sure that she never leave hand of Sabil even for a moment . He was her last treasure and last support . Life in centre was difficult though safe . She started to regroup herself and joined school as did Sabil .Her only happy time was when she used to be with Sabil . That was time when she could see anything other than scene of horror and gory .

Then came the day when he came from a remote corner of the country-Her Papa. He was from a different region and also religion and adopted both kids and took responsibility to look after them . They looked into each others eyes and both knew the bondage and acceptability. His hug was having same warmth as she felt in lap of her own father. He had family and kids but with a heart which had more love than what he could share and distribute.

They were suddenly moved to the best boarding school in the town and life was never same. Sabil took less time to fall in love with Papa and was first to call him Papa . She took sometime but relation was in her soul even without saying . Papa kept their original names in school record with parentage and also always encouraged them to follow religion of their birth . He was always their on all festivals . His hands on her head was so reassuring of faith in God and His creation. Because of the presence of Papa she forgot to hate the perpetrators of Crime against her and family . To forgive and move on, she learnt from Papa.

Time passed and everything was moving smooth and she had learnt to laugh more so when three of them used to go to malls and movies in Ahmedabad. It was all bliss. She had no complaint. Her Allah was kind to her. One day she was summoned in emergency by Principal of school as Sabil had fainted in his class room and when she went running to Classroom of Seventh standard she found Sabil still lying on floor and Doctor attending him. She came running back to Principal Office to call Papa forgetting even to attend Sabil. Papa came next day in flight and took Sabil to best doctor . A number of tests were conducted. When she sat with Papa in corridors and sobbing on his shoulders, it finally brought to life her worst nightmare. Sabil was suffering from congenial heart disease and there were holes in his heart by birth. It required surgery at a speciality hospital but only after parameters would be normal.

It took Sabil about six months to stabilise medically to be able to withstand pressure of Surgery. She was absolutely apprehensive and tense as also Papa as she could read from his eyes but Sabil was calm and confident. He was confident that nothing will happen to him till Papa is with him . She could see hope in his eyes when he used to kiss picture of three of them together kept on bedside . It was chilly month of December when Papa came and took them to Delhi for surgery to the best hospital of capital leaving no stone unturned to save his SON. Post surgery Sabil never recovered and was never in a position to breathe normal for all 32 days he lived. Nadira and Papa spent most of the time with him. Then one evening while holding his hands sabil breathed his last.

Life after Sabil was never the same . The vacuum could never be filled up. Only Papa started giving her more time and care . He had his family whom Nadira didn’t meet physically but knew each and every member . She got selected for Ayurvedic doctor training but was apprehensive about telling Papa as she could get seat in payment category which required lot of money. The one day Papa came to hostel and asked her to shift to medical hostel . He was informed by her principal that he had already deposited amount and taken admission. She cried loud for first time after hugging Papa. Only promise Papa took was that there should be not another Sabil suffering . Humanity was alive. Papa also told her that her foster sister also got selected in MBBS . She was double happy.

In college, she met Muzammil who was also studying same course and they became friends. When it converted to love she didn’t know. She informed Papa everything who came to meet Muzammil and then his father. It was immediately after finishing studies that marriage was fixed. Muzammil also became friend of Papa and had great love and regard for him which was appropriately reciprocated .

On the day of marriage, Papa came with special gift from Grandmother, a gold chain which is most special for Nadira even better than all all ornaments and clothes and gifts given by Papa for marriage . Arrangements for marriage was simple but impressive as was insisted by Muzammil who came only with 22 persons . Nadira had some friends from her side but only person who mattered for her was there , standing at reception door ….HER PAPA.

When Nikahnama was to be signed the trouble struck . Moulvi Sahib ruled that Papa being Hindu can’t be Wali and there was nobody else who could be . All persuasions failed . Papa offered to convert for his daughter which was accepted by clergy. When Nadira came to know she came running and crying. She won’t allow this. Not for her . She was lucky to have Muzammil as life partner who also stood with her . She decided to convert to save Papa from taking step of conversion which he refused. It was all commotion. Alif Ali an elderly retired district judge came with solution and very apt one. All agreed. They went for special marriage. She had stars in her eyes when Papa signed as witness.

She is expecting now. If she is bestowed a son by Allah , Nadira and Muzammil both want it to be named after Papa . Can they do ? Can a Muslim have Hindu name ? What is in the name they know their Papa is with them and will always remain. They are planning to go and meet the whole family. Working in same Ayurvedic hospital their spare time is mostly spent talking about Papa and what he stands for . He has many other Nadiras and Sabils he is caring for .

