Health employees continue strike on 5th consecutive day

JAMMU, June 13: Health services were affected in various Government hospitals across Jammu province due to employees’ pen/tool down strike, which entered into 5th consecutive day, today.

The Health employees are observing complete pen/tool strike since June 8 in support of Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs), who are staging district wise dharnas for last over one month, for getting their pending salaries and permanent solution of salary issue.

The Health employees of various cadre including Ministerial Staff, X-Ray Technicians, Pharmacists, Dental Technicians, Ophthalmic Technicians, Basic Health Workers, Lab Technicians, OT Technicians, Drivers and Cleaners (SHTO), Class-IV employees and NHM employees observed complete strike in all health institutions across Jammu province.

A complete shutdown like situation prevailed in hospitals of Jammu Division while emergency services remain unaffected. Most of the revenue generating counters remained closed, even the OPD slips were not issued. Health Services at Government Hospitals at Gandhi Nagar and Sarwal, LRPU Gangyal and other major/minor health institutions in the Division remained paralyzed.

The diagnostic services like ultrasound and X-ray also remain paralyzed. Routine surgeries were cancelled and most of the patients continued to be turned away from the hospitals. However, Gynae surgeries were being conducted and other emergency services were running smoothly in all the hospitals.

The functioning of health centers, district hospital Kathua and Sub district hospitals in Bani, Billawar, Basholi and hospitals in Ramkote, Mahanpur, Nagri Parole, Sheetal Nagri and other places remained totally affected due to the strike of FMPHWs today also.

The employees continued protest at district and sub district hospitals today demanding immediate release of one and half year’s salary to them. They also demanded action against those police officers who were responsible for lathicharge on them.

The main protest of FMPHWs held at Madam Shashi Bala Memorial Park in Jammu, wherein addressing the protesting workers, JKMEF president, Sushil Sudan, extended their full support to them. He assured them that JKMEF and all its affiliated associations would fight for the cause of FMPHWs till they get justice.

Meanwhile, All JK NHM Employees Association, Jammu Province, has extended its full support to the struggle of FMPHWs. In a meeting of the association held here today, President of the association, Rohit Seth, strongly condemned the brutal police lathi charge by J&K police on agitating FMPHWs at Kathua on Saturday and extended his full support to the strike call given by JKMEF in favour of struggling FMPHWs.

