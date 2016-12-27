HC stays Govt order on ReTs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: High Court today stayed the Government Orders No.184-Edu dated May 24, 2016 and 466-Edu dated November 29, 2016 by virtue of which the petitioners amongst others have been illegally and arbitrarily subjected to screening test for their engagement to the posts of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers.

During the course of hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi appearing for the petitioners submitted that for selection and engagement of candidates to the posts of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers, the respondents have issued various advertisement notices pursuant to which all the petitioners being fully eligible, qualified and entitled applied for their selection in different schools.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, Justice Alok Aradhe issued notice to Commissioner/ Secretary Education Department, Director School Education Jammu, Chief Education Officers of Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban returnable within four weeks.

In the meanwhile, subject to objections from respondents, the operation of impugned orders dated May 24, 2016 and November 29, 2016 was stayed qua to the petitioners.

