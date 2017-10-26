HC seeks plan for parks, gardens in Srinagar city

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 25: High Court today said the Srinagar City is deficient in organized parks and gardens and directed the Government to spell out the action plan to meet out the deficiency.

Court passed the direction in a suo moto cognizance of a letter addressed by SHRC Chairman Bilal Nazkir (Retd Justice) to Chief Justice of the state with regard to encroachments and maintaining of parks & gardens in Srinagar city.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey after perusal of the status report of Chief Town Planner observed the city is grossly deficient in organized green spaces (parks and Gardens).

“The city needs to have an action plan to meet out this deficiency over a period of time”, DB said and directed the authorities more particularly Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department to spell out the action plan so that the gap between the existing position and retirable position is narrowed and eliminated in the course of time.

Court directed the Commissioner Secretary H&UDD to file the response about setting up the plan of action and taking into account the letter of Justice Nazki within a period of three weeks.

Court directed for submitting the status report indicating there-in the parks along with photographic evidence. “The presentation may also be given on next date”, court directed.

CTP in terms of pervious direction was required to indicate as to whether the gardens and parks exist in Srinagar are adequate in terms of the norms of the plan in any city and as per the report, existing norms for open spaces in terms of the Urban & Regional Development Plan Formulation & Implementation guidelines required to be followed.

Report of CTP further indicate as per URD guidelines, Srinagar city, based upon its population and area should have approximately 570.5 hacters available under parks and gardens. However the existing scenario is dismal one.

“As against the requirement 570.5 hacters, the total area available in Srinagar under organized parks and gardens is only 242.63 ha constituting only 42.59% of the requirement”, court recorded.

