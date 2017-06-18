sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

‘Havans’ in UP for Team India’s win in ICC World Cup final against Pakistan

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
LUCKNOW: Cricket lovers in Uttar Pradesh have gone berserk with offering prayers and ‘havan’ to appease the God for the win of the Team India in the final match against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup finals, to be played in London today.
A report from Varanasi said that people from both Hindu and Muslim community organised ‘havan’ and prayed at the Ganges for the win of the Indian team this morning. Special prayers were also offered at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Another report from Kanpur said that Hindu and Muslims jointly organised a special ‘ Havan’ at the Balajee temple in the city.
Mohammad Junesh, a cricket lover said that they have organised this special Havan so that Indian team get spiritual power to defeat Pakistan team in the finals.
Similarly, ‘puja’, ‘havans’ and other rituals were being done in other parts of the state today for the win of the Team India.
India, the reigning champions, would face Pakistan in the ICC world cup after a gap of 10 years and it was for the first time that Pakistan was in the finals.
Earlier, in the group match, India has defeated Pakistan comfortably.(AGENCIES)

