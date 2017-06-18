‘Havans’ in UP for Team India’s win in ICC World Cup final against Pakistan

LUCKNOW: Cricket lovers in Uttar Pradesh have gone berserk with offering prayers and ‘havan’ to appease the God for the win of the Team India in the final match against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup finals, to be played in London today.

A report from Varanasi said that people from both Hindu and Muslim community organised ‘havan’ and prayed at the Ganges for the win of the Indian team this morning. Special prayers were also offered at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Another report from Kanpur said that Hindu and Muslims jointly organised a special ‘ Havan’ at the Balajee temple in the city.

Mohammad Junesh, a cricket lover said that they have organised this special Havan so that Indian team get spiritual power to defeat Pakistan team in the finals.

Similarly, ‘puja’, ‘havans’ and other rituals were being done in other parts of the state today for the win of the Team India.

India, the reigning champions, would face Pakistan in the ICC world cup after a gap of 10 years and it was for the first time that Pakistan was in the finals.

Earlier, in the group match, India has defeated Pakistan comfortably.(AGENCIES)

