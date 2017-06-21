Haq calls on Union Rural Development Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 20: Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice Abdul Haq today called on Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar to seek inclusion of snow clearance job under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA).

The meeting attended by Commissioner Secretary RDD, Nirmal Sharma and senior officers of State and Central Department of Rural Development was informed that J&K Government has already sent a proposal in this regard to Union Government.

Abdul Haq informed the Union Minister that in the wake of heavy snowfall during winters, the life in the valley especially in rural areas comes to standstill leaving most of the rural labourers jobless for many months. He said including snow clearance under MGNREGA will not only provide jobs to Valley youth but would also result in early road clearances.

The Minister said including snow clearance under MGNREGA will lessen the burden on other departments and roads will be cleared quickly to allow essential supplies to the villages during harsh winters.

Union Minister assured Abdul Haq that the Union Government will consider the request of the State Government and effective measures will be taken in this regard before the onset of winter.

Both the Ministers discussed various issues regarding the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the State including MGNREGA, PMAY, and Geo-tagging.

