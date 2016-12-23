Happy to be back home: Priyanka Chopra

NEW DELHI : Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has expressed her happiness to be back home in Mumbai after having a busy year of shooting for her American show Quantico in the US.

Priyanka, who recently returned from the US, took to social media to express her excitement.

”Happy welcome.. Brando baby… happy to be home…Nothing like it,” she posted on instagram, sharing a picture of her pet dog Brando, who gave a grand welcome to her.

In another post she said, “So funny how some things don’t change but yet everything becomes different… #backhome #backtowork #lovemumbai #morningmusings.”

The actress also posted on her social media account a picture of herself at a red carpet event, here.

“It’s nice to be back,” she posted.

