Hanjura for renovation, expansion of Cold Storage Plant at New Delhi

SRINAGAR: Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, today said that cold storage plant located in New Delhi would be renovated and expanded to provide better storage facility to growers of the State so as to increase the life span of agricultural products.

The Minister said this while addressing officers in a meeting convened to review the functioning of Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) here today.

He said that renovation and up-gradation of cold storage plant would help farmers to store their perishable food items.

The renovation project is expected to complete at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore. It was given out that the plant at New Delhi was established around four decades ago and its renovation was desperately needed so that farmers can store their vegetable crops without facing any business losses.

Hanjura said that he would personally visit New Delhi soon to have on the spot assessment of the plant and its requirements besides take stock of other Department’s assets there.

He said that State Government is contemplating several initiatives to strengthen the AIDCL so that it would become useful marketing agency for farmers of the State.

During the meeting, the Minister announced that AIDCL outlets would be set up in Rajouri, Poonch and other areas of Pir Panjal so that high-quality agriculture inputs and machinery would be provided to the farmers.

He also asked the Director Agriculture Jammu to submit a status report of Chenani cold storage plant of the AIDCL. He also announced a Kisan Ghar for Jammu which will be made functional after which it would be allotted to AICDL during the current financial year.

The Minister directed Managing Director Agro Industries Development Corporation to conduct regular board meetings to assess its performance which would eventually help in making the Corporation more vibrant and farmer friendly.

The meeting decided that 4 officers from Agriculture Department would be deputed to AGRO to increase its staff strength.

Vice Chairman AGRO Industry Development Corporation, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production, Director Agriculture Production Kashmir and Jammu, M.D AGRO Industries and other senior officers of the Department attended the meeting.

