Haji Anayat reviews tourism promotion measures for Kargil

JAMMU, Jan 13: Chairman Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali chaired a high level meeting here today to review measures for promotion of tourism in Kargil.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism Department, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Gulzar Hussain, Joint Director Planning, Tourism Department, Umaira Shafat, Financial Advisor Tourism Department, Abdul Latief Poswal, Assistant Director Tourism Kargil, Aga Tawha besides representatives of Hotel and Travel Trade Associations.

Speaking at the meeting Haji Anayat Ali asked the Tourism Department to fully tap the tourism potential of Kargil.

The meeting was informed that Tourism Department has engaged INTAC to prepare detailed project report for preservation and promotion of forts in Kargil. To generate awareness about Kargil as tourist destination road shows are being planned in Mumbai and Ahmadabad. Additionally, amount of Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked this year for conducting a mega event in Kargil under the theme of ‘Apricot Festival’. Further, plans for developing Ice-Hockey rink and amusement park at Kargil are also being evaluated.

For tapping potential for adventure sports and mountaineering which involves hiking and climbing on hilly terrain, Kargil is being pitched as base camp for the expeditions to Nun Kun Peak on the pattern of Everest Expeditions. In this regard, it was informed that Tourism Department has taken up the matter with the Indian Mountaineering Federation.

