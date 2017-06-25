Guv, CM again discuss GST

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor and Chief Minister discussed issues relating to the continuing attacks on police personnel, including the most gruesome massacre of DySP Ayub Pandith in the Jamia Masjid arena and what is required to be done to support the families of those who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

Based on his earlier discussion with Union Home Minister the Governor also discussed with CM the urgent steps required to be taken to provide bullet proof vests and vehicles and other protective equipments required to the police officers working in the field.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the action under way to finalise the GST framework for enforcement in J&K. The two agreed that any delay in regard to this important matter would have serious adverse consequences for J&K’s economy and the welfare of its people.

Governor and Chief Minister also rapidly reviewed issues being faced in the educational arena and the possible steps for safeguarding the interests of youth, particularly the careers of school and college going students.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With