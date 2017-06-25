sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Guv, CM again discuss GST

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan.
The Governor and Chief Minister discussed issues relating to the continuing attacks on police personnel, including the most gruesome massacre of DySP Ayub Pandith in the Jamia Masjid arena and what is required to be done to support the families of those who lay down their lives in the line of duty.
Based on his earlier discussion with Union Home Minister the Governor also discussed with CM the urgent steps required to be taken to provide bullet proof vests and vehicles and other protective equipments required to the police officers working in the field.
The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the action under way to finalise the GST framework for enforcement in J&K. The two agreed that any delay in regard to this important matter would have serious adverse consequences for J&K’s economy and the welfare of its people.
Governor and Chief Minister also rapidly reviewed issues being faced in the educational arena and the possible steps for safeguarding the interests of youth, particularly the careers of school and college going students.

