Gurez-Srinagar chopper service resumes

Srinagar, June 18: ‘Pawan Hans’ helicopter service was resumed today from Srinagar to Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The service will be operated from Srinagar International Airport and HCC Helipad in Bandipora on daily basis, subject to availability of passengers. The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Aviation Department has fixed fare Rs. 3000 from Srinagar and Rs. 3000 from Bandipora.

An official said that the tourists can also avail this facility on subsidised rates. “This facility will not only fulfill the long pending demand of the Gurez residents but would also help to boost the tourism sector in the area,” he said. Meanwhile, locals have sought reduction in fare rates from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 2000.

