Gur price end quiet on small demand

Posted on 25/12/2016 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI, Dec 24:  Gur (jaggery) prices remained steady at the wholesale market in the national capital today following limited demand amid comfortable stocks.
Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also showed a flat trend in gur prices on scattered buying support.
Marketmen said besides sufficient stocks position, selective buying by stockists and retailers largely held gur prices at yesterday’s levels.
Following are today’s rates (in Rs per quintal):
Gur chakku Rs 3,000-3,100, pedi Rs 3,200-3,300, dhayya Rs 3,300-3,400 and shakkar Rs 3,500-3,600.
Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,500-2,600, chakku Rs 2,750-3,000, khurpa Rs 2,700-2,750 and Ladoo Rs 2,900-3,050.
Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,750-2,800 and dhayya Rs 2,850-2,900. PTI ^^^^^^^^

