Breaking News:

Gunbattle breaks out Pulwama district of Kashmir

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: A gunbattle broke out this evening between security forces and militants in an area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama around 6 pm following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the security forces were conducting the searches, they were fired upon by some hiding militants, he said.

The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle which was going on till last reports came in, the official said. (AGENCIES)

