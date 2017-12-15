Gujarat VVPAT issue: Apex court affirms supremacy of Election Commission

NEW DELHI: As the nation eagerly awaited the results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition of the Pradesh Congress Committee seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to count and cross verify at least 25% of the VVPAT (Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) with the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) votes.

December 18 is set for the counting of votes for the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, did not find any merit and dismissed the plea of the Gujarat Congress.

The bench, however, observed that the Gujarat Congress can approach the apex court by filing a writ petition for electoral reforms. While refusing to entertain the petition filed by the Gujarat Congress, the apex court observed, it can not interfere with exercise of power by the Election Commission.

“Electoral process in a democracy is of utmost importance & it can’t interfere only to allay apprehension of a party,” the bench held in its order. Gujarat Congress on Friday approached the Supreme Court, seeking its direction to count and cross verify at least 25% of the VVPAT paper trail with the EVM votes.

The apex court heard the VVPAT matter this afternoon. (AGENCIES)

