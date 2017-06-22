GST will enhance J&K’s fiscal autonomy: Jitendra

JAMMU: Taking a dig at those opposing GST on the plea that it will affect autonomy of the state, Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the tax reform is a major step of Narendra Modi Government to grant fiscal autonomy not only to J&K but all states of the country.

“The GST is major step of Narendra Modi Government to grant fiscal autonomy not only to J&K but all states of the country,” Singh told reporters here.

Terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the first major step to strengthen the federal structure of India at different levels, Singh said “the new legislation will give financial autonomy to states including J&K”. (AGENCIES)

