NEW DELHI, June 20:GST will be launched from mid-night of June 30-July 1 said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST launch function to be held at Central Hall of Parliament; MPs, CMs and state finance ministers being invited said FM.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President, PM, Lok Sabha Speaker and former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda to be on dais for GST launch. (agencies)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With