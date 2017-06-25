sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

GST to make exports more competitive: Commerce Secy

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI, June 24: Implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 would help reduce cascading effects of multiple taxes, lower cost and make exports more competitive, a top government official said today.
Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said the two main export promotion schemes – Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) and Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) – will continue post GST implementation but would be aligned with the new indirect tax regime.
The commerce ministry, she said, is reviewing the validity of the scrips and export obligation periods to make them more realistic and aligned with GST network so that there is a seamless process of extending benefit to exporters.
She was addressing exporters at an event organised by Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) in Mumbai.
Exporters get duty/tax credit scrips under the incentive schemes. These are kind of certificates which can be used to pay duties including import taxes.
Due to introduction of GST, “there will be low effect of duty on many items, reduction in cascading effects of multiple taxes despite the apprehensions felt by the EXIM (export- import) community, ultimately resulting in lowering the cost and making our exports more competitive,” FIEO said in a statement quoting Teaotia.
Speaking at the event, FIEO President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said duty drawback rates may now only cover the basic customs duty on the inputs. (PTI)

