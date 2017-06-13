sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

GST rollout from July 1; Govt scotches rumours of deferment

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
GST rollout from July 1; Govt scotches rumours of deferment

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) – the nation’s biggest tax reform since independence — is on track for scheduled implementation from July 1, a top Government official said today, scotching rumours of a delay.

“The rumours about GST implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said in a Twitter post today.

The GST — a unified tax structure across a wide range of goods and services that will replace various taxes levied by the Centre and state Governments — is scheduled for rollout from July 1.

The finance ministry in a statement said preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation from the scheduled date. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top