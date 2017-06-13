GST rollout from July 1; Govt scotches rumours of deferment

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) – the nation’s biggest tax reform since independence — is on track for scheduled implementation from July 1, a top Government official said today, scotching rumours of a delay.

“The rumours about GST implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said in a Twitter post today.

The GST — a unified tax structure across a wide range of goods and services that will replace various taxes levied by the Centre and state Governments — is scheduled for rollout from July 1.

The finance ministry in a statement said preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation from the scheduled date. (AGENCIES)

