Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
GST roll out will be historic, says PM

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 as “historic” and said that the world will witness how political parties of various ideological hues came together to usher in this major reform.

“Roll out of the GST from July 1 will be historic. It will set an example for the world,” the prime minister said.

He was addressing a gathering at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here.

Modi said that he was grateful to all those who had contributed towards the formation of a consensus over the tax reform.

I am grateful to all the Vidhan Sabhas, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and political parties, Modi said.

“The world will witness a transformation (in India) and how all the political parties of different ideologies united for the implementation of the GST,” he said. (AGENCIES)

 

