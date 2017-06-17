GST being introduced in J&K in haste: FoRA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Federation of Retailers Association (FoRA), Jammu has termed the introduction of GST in the J&K State as a step being taken in haste and said that most of the traders in this hilly State are still semi-literate and unable to keep detailed accounts.

In a press statement here, the Federation president, YP Gupta said that GST is believed to be the business and consumer friendly but its introduction is being done in hasty manner in the State. Gupta said our region is hilly, with most of the traders and businessmen are semi-literate and unable to keep detailed accounts and file complicated statements frequently.

He said the provisions of the new GST regime are entirely complicated methodology for filling returns which will be a great burden on the traders / retailers and will affect their trade badly. It is impossible for them to appojnt accountant and computer knowing technocrat for most of them as they can not bear much burden.

The Federation chief urged upon the concerned authorities and specially the Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu to introduce the new tax regime slowly without with out any complications and hassles for the small traders. He said there are certain ambiquities in the proposed tax regime which need immediate clarifications.

Gupta demanded that exemption limit of Rs 10 lakhs should be enhanced to at least 20 lakh. The composite tax should not be less than one crore in any case, in case of sale and purchase within the State. The duration of filling the returns which is proposed to be monthly should be made quarterly at least for initial period of 1 to 2 years and the rate of GST should not be very high in the beginning for the common man, so that there is no feeling of discomfort among the masses. He also demanded that walnuts and almonds should be kept free from any tax.

