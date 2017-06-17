sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
GST being introduced in J&K in haste: FoRA

Posted on 17/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 16: Federation of  Retailers Association (FoRA), Jammu has termed the introduction of GST  in the J&K State as a step being taken in haste and said that most of the traders in this hilly State are still semi-literate  and unable to keep detailed accounts.
In a press statement here, the Federation president,  YP Gupta  said that GST is believed to be the business and consumer friendly  but its introduction is being done in hasty manner in the State. Gupta said our region is hilly,  with most of the traders and businessmen are semi-literate  and unable to keep detailed accounts  and file complicated statements frequently.
He said the provisions of the new GST regime are  entirely complicated methodology for filling returns which will be a great burden on the traders / retailers  and will affect their trade badly. It is impossible for them to appojnt  accountant  and computer knowing technocrat  for most of them as they can not bear much burden.
The Federation  chief urged upon the concerned authorities  and specially the Finance Minister  Dr Haseeb Drabu to introduce the new tax regime slowly without with out any complications  and hassles for the small traders.  He said there are certain ambiquities in the proposed tax regime which need immediate clarifications.
Gupta demanded  that exemption limit of Rs 10 lakhs should be enhanced to at least 20 lakh. The composite tax should not be less than one crore  in any case, in case of sale  and purchase within the State. The duration of filling the returns which is proposed to be monthly should be made quarterly at least for initial period of 1 to 2 years and the rate of GST should not be very high in the beginning for the common man, so that there is no feeling of discomfort among the masses. He also demanded that walnuts and almonds should be kept free from any tax.

