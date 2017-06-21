GST effect: AC, first class train fares to go up marginally

NEW DELHI: With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect from July 1, train passengers will have to pay a bit more to travel AC and first class.

Service tax on ticket charges is set to hike from 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent after the GST implementation.

Service tax is levied only on AC and first class travel fares in the Railways. So if a ticket costs Rs 2000, then a passenger will have to shell out Rs 2010 from the next month, said a senior railway ministry official. (AGENCIES)

