Grief and heartbreak are ‘necessary’ emotions: Camila Cabello

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LONDON, June 20: Singer Camila Cabello says grief and heartbreak are as important to experience as happiness and love.
The 20-year-old singer-songwriter says growing up in the spotlight in Fifth Harmony was “overwhelming” at times, but believes the turbulent moments have ultimately proven to be beneficial for her, reported Contactmusic.
“This process has taught me not to be afraid to feel. Feeling sad is a part of life. Grief is a part of life. Heartbreak is a part of life just as much as falling in love is a part of life. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that those emotions are bad. They are just as necessary as the happy ones.
“And so don’t be afraid of them, welcome them, let them in. Because as soon as you accept it, talk about it, accept that it’s happening, the sooner you’ll be able to move on from it,” Cabello says.
The singer, who quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016, is currently working on her debut solo album ‘The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.’, which is due out in September. (PTI)

