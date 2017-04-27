sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Gram Sabhas held in Samba for grass root level planning

Posted on 27/04/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SAMBA, Apr 26: Initiating the process of grass root level planning, Gram Sabhas were held in Samba district today.
These Sabhas were presided over by various district level officers including the DDC, ADDC, ACD, DSWO, DPO, PO DRDA & other officers. The Gram Sabhas will be organized throughout the district over a span of one week.
The administration has made dedicated efforts to ensure mass participation in these Sabhas. The field functionaries have been mobilized so that people irrespective of caste, religion and communities participate in these meetings.
They would take up proposals for framing panchayat plan for MGNREGA, IAY, SBM for the current year. Also, prospective plan under 14th FC for next 5 years will be taken up.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC Sheetal Nanda informed that the Gram Sabhas will also take up issues pertaining to Aadhaar seeding and job card verification. “Other issues faced by community members can also be discussed in these Sabhas”, he added.
The demands put forth by the people in the Gram Sabhas will form the shelf of projects to be taken up under various schemes by the district administration and maximum possible requirements projected by the people will be accommodated in some or the other plan for the year, said DDC.

  kchand1949

    Good, but departmental oversight of works till completion with photographic evidence and maintenance responsibility of contractor/ executing agency for 3 yrs can help.

