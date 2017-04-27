Gram Sabhas held in Samba for grass root level planning

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 26: Initiating the process of grass root level planning, Gram Sabhas were held in Samba district today.

These Sabhas were presided over by various district level officers including the DDC, ADDC, ACD, DSWO, DPO, PO DRDA & other officers. The Gram Sabhas will be organized throughout the district over a span of one week.

The administration has made dedicated efforts to ensure mass participation in these Sabhas. The field functionaries have been mobilized so that people irrespective of caste, religion and communities participate in these meetings.

They would take up proposals for framing panchayat plan for MGNREGA, IAY, SBM for the current year. Also, prospective plan under 14th FC for next 5 years will be taken up.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Sheetal Nanda informed that the Gram Sabhas will also take up issues pertaining to Aadhaar seeding and job card verification. “Other issues faced by community members can also be discussed in these Sabhas”, he added.

The demands put forth by the people in the Gram Sabhas will form the shelf of projects to be taken up under various schemes by the district administration and maximum possible requirements projected by the people will be accommodated in some or the other plan for the year, said DDC.

