Govt’s seat to move to Srinagar on May 8

JAMMU: The seat of the Jammu and Kashmir Government will be closed in the winter capital of Jammu on April 28 and resume from the summer capital Srinagar on May 8, as part of the biannual Darbar move.

The Government offices observing five-day week will close at Jammu on April 28 (Friday) and those observing six-day week will close on 29th April (Saturday) after the office hours, an order issued by the State Government said here today.

“All the offices shall reopen at Srinagar on May 08 (Monday)”, the order said. (AGENCIES)

