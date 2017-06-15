Govt won’t play adjudicator in alleged corruption in judiciary: Prasad

NEW DELHI: The Government today made it clear that it will not be an “adjudicator” in cases of alleged corruption in the judiciary, and asked the judiciary to evolve a robust mechanism within to deal with complaints against judges.

Addressing a press conference here, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said any future move to bring a fresh law on judicial appointments will require a bipartisan decision after the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Responding to a question on corruption charges against judges, he said the judiciary has to address the issue of complaints against judges.

“As far as the issue of corruption in the judiciary is concerned, the Government does not wish to be an adjudicator. Any issue of impropriety must be addressed to the judiciary. The larger issue of impeachment (of a judge) will be dealt with by Parliament,” he said. (AGENCIES)

