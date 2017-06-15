sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Govt won’t play adjudicator in alleged corruption in judiciary: Prasad

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Govt won’t play adjudicator in alleged corruption in judiciary: Prasad

NEW DELHI: The Government today made it clear that it will not be an “adjudicator” in cases of alleged corruption in the judiciary, and asked the judiciary to evolve a robust mechanism within to deal with complaints against judges.

Addressing a press conference here, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said any future move to bring a fresh law on judicial appointments will require a bipartisan decision after the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Responding to a question on corruption charges against judges, he said the judiciary has to address the issue of complaints against judges.

“As far as the issue of corruption in the judiciary is concerned, the Government does not wish to be an adjudicator. Any issue of impropriety must be addressed to the judiciary. The larger issue of impeachment (of a judge) will be dealt with by Parliament,” he said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top