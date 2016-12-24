Govt upgrading amenities to rural areas: Kohli

RAJOURI Dec 24: Minister for Animal Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Choudhary Abdul Ghani Kohli today said that provision of upgraded amenities in rural areas is among the priorities of the government and initiatives, in this regard, have started yielding tangible results.

Addressing a public grievances redressal camp at Kurlian Kalakote, the Minister said the Government is working hard towards equipping the rural areas of the state with modern infrastructure which is at par with urban areas. In this regard, numerous schemes are being launched by the center and the state governments, he added. ”The objective of these schemes is to provide dual benefits like rural infrastructure development coupled with economic re-generation activities”, he said. He sought people’s cooperation in taking the state to new heights of peace, progress and prosperity.

“Physical connectivity by providing roads, electronic connectivity by providing communication network, and knowledge connectivity by establishing professional and technical institutions in an integrated way is prime focus of the government”, he said.

He said that despite of a plethora of welfare schemes and activities aimed at development of rural areas in past years, a skewed development model increasing the disparities between the rural and the urban areas has proliferated and the present coalition government is committed to overcome this gap. He added that availability of livelihood opportunities, modern amenities and services for decent living in rural areas is the aim of present government.

The locals briefed the Minister regarding various problems and demands like shortage of water and power supply, strengthening of the interior link roads, old age and widow pensions, special recruitment camps for unemployed youths etc.

While responding to the demands of the locals, the Minister said that all issues projected by them shall be resolved in a phased manner.

The Minister directed the officers of various departments present in the camp to look into the issues raised by the locals and initiate action to resolve the same at the earliest. He asked the officers to make frequent visits to the far off areas so that the people could know and get benefit of the developmental scheme.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. Ismail, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr. Sarfraz Naseem, SDM kalakote besides other sectoral officers accompanied the Minister.

