Govt to frame policy to retrieve 24 lakh kanal encroached State land: Bukhari

*3.40 lakh kanal ‘Kahcharai’ land grabbed in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: Minister for Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation Syed Bashrat Bukhari has said that State Government would formulate a comprehensive policy to retrieve about 24 lakh Kanal State land.

Replying to a question of BJP Member, Surinder Mohan Ambardar in the State Legislative Council and subsequent suppllementries of several other members, Revenue Minister disclosed that about 24 lakh Kanal State land is under illegal possession of the people.

He further disclosed that in Jammu region, nearly 67,544 Kanal Kahcharai land and in Kashmir region 3.40 such land has been grabbed by the people. Bukhari declared that State Govt is going to formulate a comprehensive policy to retrieve the Govt land, under illegal possession of the people.

PDP Member Yasir Reshi pointed out that some influential politicians, even some sitting in the other House are also involved in the land encroachments. Whether Govt would take action against such people?

Surinder Ambardar said that he had asked for the list of land grabbers and why the Govt is avoiding to provide the same. The Minister claimed that list was voluminous and is being compiled. It would be provided to the member separately after compilation is over. The minister also assured the House that whosoever is influential, the Govt would take action as per law of the land.

Another PDP Member Saifuddin Bhat referred to land grabbing by an influential politician at Hamama and demanded that probe be ordered and action should be taken as per law. He said there are many such instances. Javed Ahmed Mirchal, Naresh Gupta, Ajatshatru Singh and Ghulam Nabi Monga also raised supplementaries.

On the remarks of the minister that list of land grabbers is being collected and will be provided to the Member separately, several other Members irked and said since it was property of the House and it should be tabled in this House. They also asked for the time but minister did not commit for it.

Ambardar constantly pressed for providing him the list and said he had asked in advance then why the list was not provided with the question. He alleged that some big sharks are being shielded. He lodged protest and said he was not satisfy with the reply. Then he staged walk-out from the House.

Earlier, giving details Bukhari disclosed that total 67,544 kanals of Kahcharai land in various districts of Jammu region is under unauthorized occupation. He said 11,572 kanal kahcharai land is under illegal occupation in Jammu district, 35627 kanal in Budgam, 60886 kanal in Baramulla, 43,777 kanal in Pulwama, 12076 kanal in Srinagar, 34314 kanal in Anantnag, 38400 kanal in Udhampur, 5704 Kanal in Kathua, 6040 Kanal in Poonch, 17,633 kanal in Ganderbal, 39133 Kanal in Shopian, 22617 Kanal in Kulgam, 1021 kanal in Kishtwar, 1269 kanal in Doda and nil in Leh and Kargil.

Though the eviction of unauthorised land is a continuous process but due to prevailing situation in the state, especially in Kashmir valley, the work for retrieving of encroached land was halted to some extent. The minister asserted that formulation of a comprehensive policy for eviction of the encroached land is necessary and very soon this policy would be framed.

Bhukhari said that utmost priority of the State Government is to retrieve all encroached land, whether the state’s or Kahcharai, and that it would be utilised for developing public infrastructure besides other welfare activities.

Bhukhari said the Govern-ment has taken necessary measures to retrieve the State/common land from the encroachers and illegal occupants by impressing upon all subordinate field functionaries in accordance with various laws in force.

