Govt strengthening SRTC fleet to cover uncovered routes: Sunil Sharma

JAMMU: Minister of State for Transport (Independent charge), Revenue, Public Works (Roads & Buildings), Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Agriculture Production and YSS Sunil Kumar Sharma today said the government is contemplating to strengthen the fleet of Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) to extend its operation in uncovered areas.

He said all the major routes in Kishtwar and Inderwal constituencies would be brought under SRTC map after strengthening its fleet.

The Minister, while replying to a question by G M Saroori, said that JKSRTC is presently operating its bus service on Kishtwar-Passerkot Singpura route. “However due to shortage of fleet at Kishtwar, other routes cannot be catered. As soon as augmentation of fleet is made these routes will be brought under SRTC operation,” he assured.

The MLA in his question had demanded SRTC services for the routes from Kishtwar to Keshwan, Kishtwar to Patnazi via Bunjwah, Kishtwar to Sarthal, Kishtwar to Passerkoot Singpora, Kishtwar to Kuchall, Kishtwar to Bhata Sigdi, Kishtwar to Tatani Saroor and Kishtwar to Shanna Thakrie.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With