Govt notifies 18 sections, 2 rules for GST

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the rollout of Goods and Service Tax), the Government today notified sections in the GST Act dealing with mandatory registration of current indirect tax payers in the new regime.

As many as 18 sections relating to registration of current central excise, service tax and VAT payers with the GST-Network (GSTN) as well as transitional provisions were notified today.

As a precursor to GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has also notified two rules — registration and composition levy.

All the notifications would be effective from June 22. (AGENCIES)

