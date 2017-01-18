Govt mulls ‘Cashless Health Insurance’ cover for BPL families: Sajad Lone

‘3361 new ICDS centers to be established in JK, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) launched’

JAMMU: Minister for Social Welfare, ARI, and Trainings, Sajad Gani Lone today said that the Government will be introducing Cashless Health Insurance scheme for BPL families, for which the department will facilitate and fund an institutionalized arrangement, besides ensuring effective implementation of various welfare programmes already initiated in the state.

Winding up the discussion in the Legislative Assembly on demand for grants of the departments under his charge, the Minister said that BPL families will be provided insurance cover under the arrangement up to a certain amount which they can avail in times of sickness, adding that the premium for the scheme would be paid by the government. He said each BPL family will be issued a smart card that will be accepted at all reputed private and government hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. He also said that all transactions would be cashless.

“We are taking adequate measures to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the right beneficiaries, particularly the disempowered sections of the society”, he added.

The Minister said concerted efforts are on for social inclusion of marginalized sections of the society for which various proposals have been formulated. He said in pursuant to the notification of “The Jammu and Kashmir State Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 2016” necessary rules have been finalized.

“By having a State Trust as envisaged in the Act, a sizeable section of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities will be immensely benefited, through a slew of interventions encompassing health, rehabilitation, education, skill development, preventive care”, the Minister said.

He further said to impart quality education to the orphans, the Government is working on a proposal for setting up proper boarding schools which would serve as better alternative to Bal Ashrams. He said for the purpose the Government is exploring option of funding from corporate sector.

Informing the House about various schemes launched by the department, the Minister said that centrally sponsored scheme envisaging pre-matric and post-matric scholarship scheme for de-notified tribes (DNT) have been launched in the state. He said the scheme will target hitherto left out tribes like Chopans, Pohlos and Sangtarash.

The Minister said construction of eight new hostels will be taken up during the coming fiscal to provide boarding and lodging facilities to students from weaker sections of the society.

Sajad Lone said to ensure protection of constitutional and legal rights of children in the State, Government has rolled out an Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) in the State. He added the process for appointment of about 380 supporting staff created under the scheme has been initiated for implementation of J&K Juvenile, Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The Minister informed the House that ICDS Centers would be converted as kindergarten schools in addition to providing supplementary nutrition to the children. He said the centre has recently sanctioned 3361 new ICDS centers to the State, and these would be established soon after conducting proper survey of the habitations where they are required.

The Minister said financial assistance under various schemes would henceforth be made through Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT), mode to usher transparency and early disbursement. He said for this designing of necessary software and payment gateway is under process.

Fulfilling the promise made in last Assembly session, the Minister said the old age pension, widow pension and disability pension under NSAP/ISSS schemes has been enhanced from Rs 200 to Rs 1000 per month.

He said the enhancement would benefit about 5.70 lakh people of the State under different categories. He said for its implementation the Government has to bear an expenditure of Rs 683 crore during 2017-18.

The Minister said the State Rehabilitation Council has provided 400 motorized cycles as assistance to victims of violence, adding that a target of 210 motorized tricycles has been projected for financial year 2017-18.

He further said that the Governing Council of SRC has decided to enhance the marriage assistance from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 for the daughters and young widows of victims of violence.

Highlighting the steps initiated to further streamlining the functioning of Tribal Affairs Department, the Minister said that funding of the Department has been enhanced manifold.

He said the central funding has been enhanced from Rs 45 crore to Rs 98.01 crore while as state funding has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to 23 crores.

“Tribal Affairs has been given independent identity and now it is a full-fledged department with functional presence at the district level for which 56 posts have been created”, he added.

Elaborating on achievements of department, the Minister said that intake capacity of hostels has been enhanced from 2125 to 4000 by adding 14 new hostels and upgradation of existing ones. He said 07 hostels shall be made functional during the next year, besides 04 PG hostels with intake capacity of 250 (two each in Jammu and Srinagar) shall be taken up for construction during the next year.

Sajad Lone said the diet charges have been enhanced from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per day per inmate, while as the uniform charges have been enhanced from Rs 1500 to Rs 2250 per inmate per year respectively. He said an amount of Rs 24 crore has been released by the Government of India for completion of 02 Eklavaya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at Anantnag & Kulgam with intake capacity of 450 students each. He further said that 02 new EMRSs shall be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore each at Rajouri & Kargil. Rs 30 crores have been earmarked for the focused area of education by constructing new classrooms and delivery of high quality services to the students of tribal community. Similarly, an amount of Rs. 20 crore has been earmarked for health sector in tribal areas for up-gradation of NTPCs/PHCs/ADCs and purchase of equipment.

He said that the Cluster Model approach for development of the tribal villages with the geographical spread of 5-10 kms with total funding of Rs 10 crores has been taken up in 10 clusters and the work is likely to be completed within two years. The aim is to connect few tribal basties in cluster villages and facilitate employment /income generating units for educated unemployed youths besides developing sports fields, e-classrooms, small shopping complexes etc. He said that 15 new clusters will be taken up during the next financial year.

The Minister said that Rs 2 crore will be spent on the establishment of milk villages in the State, adding that during the next financial year an amount of Rs.25 lacs each will be provided in 04 such villages two in Jammu and two in Kashmir.

He said that 2000 Solar lights & 5000 smokeless chullahs will be provided to the tribal families in non-electrified areas or areas with erratic power supply. He said 04 Urja Grams will be established for which a total of Rs 5 crores has been approved.

The Minister said that the Department is providing skill development to tribal youth both inside and outside the state. He said this year a batch of 200 students will be sent for Modular Employable Scheme (MES) skill training outside the state with 100% job placement.

The Minister said that Tribal Research Institute will be established at Srinagar for which an amount of Rs 3.50 crores has been released by the GoI. He said an amount of Rs 20 lakh has been earmarked for IAS/KAS coaching of tribal students wherein they will be provided Rs. 1.25 lacs for fees & books per annum.

The Minister said that Tribal Bhawan/Museum will be constructed at Jagati for which land measuring 24 kanals has been identified. He said Rs 2.5 crores will be provided to Forest Dept for construction of shelter sheds for nomadic population.

As many as 22 Members participated in the discussion on the Demand for Grants. They include, Yawar Dilawar Mir, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Rahim Rather, Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Jewan Lal, Asgar Ali Karbalai, Abdul Majid Paddar, Shamima Firdous, Dr. Gagan Bhagat, Ch. Mohammad Akram, Anjum Fazli, Rajeev Sharma, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Abdul Majid Larmi, G. M. Saroori, Shah Mohammad Tantray, Dina Nath Bhagat and Javid Ahmad Rana.

Later, the House passed the grants of Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings and Science & Technology, for the year 2017-18, amounting to Rs 198259.64 lakh which were moved by the Minister.

The Members, who had moved the cut motions, withdrew the same after satisfactory reply from the Minister.

