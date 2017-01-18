Govt mulls ‘Cashless Health Insurance’ cover for BPL families: Sajad Lone

JAMMU: Minister for Social Welfare, ARI, and Trainings, Sajad Gani Lone today said the Government will be introducing Cashless Health Insurance scheme for BPL families, for which the department will facilitate and fund an institutionalised arrangement, besides ensuring effective implementation of various welfare programmes already initiated in the State.

Winding up the discussion in the Legislative Assembly on demand for grants of the departments under his charge, the Minister said that BPL families will be provided insurance cover under the arrangement up to a certain amount which they can avail in times of sickness, adding that the premium for the scheme would be paid by the Government.

He said each BPL family will be issued a smart card that will be accepted at all reputed private and Government hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. He also said all transactions would be cashless. (AGENCIES)

