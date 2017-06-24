Govt keen to revive sports culture in JK: Lal Singh

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
JAMMU: Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment, Choudhary Lal Singh today said that substantial sports infrastructure has been created across the State by the Government to revive sports culture and provide talented youth with an opportunity to refine and showcase their skill.

The Minister was addressing a gathering at a function held at Gandhi Nagar after facilitating the winners of Sonipat (Haryana) Kurask Championship who brought laurels to the State by winning Gold and Bronze medals, here today.

In the National Kurask Championship held at Sonipat (Haryana), Bhanu Pratap won gold medal besides Sanjana Manhas, Munish Sharma, Nirbhay Singh Abhay, Karan and Shubham Sharma won bronze medals.

Choudhary Lal Singh said that Government is making all out efforts to organize more sports events adding that sports help channelizing the energy of the youth towards constructive purposes and promote their overall development.

The Minister said the Government has started several mega projects to strengthen and upgrade sports infrastructure adding that crore have been earmarked for construction of sports fields and stadiums at tehsil and district levels so that sports lovers are provided needed infrastructure to prepare for various national and international competitions.

Choudhary Lal Singh urged the younger generation to participate in co-curricular activities as they are essential for making the students physically and mentally fit.

