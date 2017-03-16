Govt completely failed in tackling corruption: Vakil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today said that corruption and unemployment are the main factors responsible for alienation of the people especially youth from the mainstream.

In a press statement here, Vakil expressed anguish over the activities of the Government and alleged that it has completely failed in tackling corruption. He said no action has been taken against those involved in corruption cases. Corruption menace has taken toll to a greater extent and has only weakened the economy of the states besides increasing alienation amongst masses to a larger extent. He said corruption needs to be tackled with iron hand.

Vakil said that if the State Government headed by Mehbooba Mufti has done anything regarding eradication of corruption that is punishing class 4th employees where as big sharks are roaming scot free. He appealed Chief Minister to come out with a clear policy against corruption and must activate their prosecutors to act against the wrongdoers and culprits who deserve to be brought to book at any cost.

Vakil, a former Congress leader also said that there are dozens of cases against politicians and bureaucrats in State Accountability Commission and other anti graft institutions which have been stayed without further proceedings. He said Government must get the stays vacated and start proceedings in the cases with the help of Government advocates to prove its intentions.

Vakil stressed upon the State Government, that if it means eradication of corruption then they must strengthen anti- graft institutions especially State Accountability Commission with all requirements. He said corruption and unemployment are the main factors adding alienation of the people especially among youth from the mainstream and should be tackled seriously otherwise peace and stability in the state will remain a distant dream. “Tackling the problem with seriousness will definitely help in restoration of peace and stability in the State,” Vakil added.

