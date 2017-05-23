Govt bids goodbye to 129 ‘non-performing’ babus in public interest: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: As many as 129 Government officers have been forced to retire in past few months in public interest for being non-performers, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today.

The action is part of review being done by the Central Government to check deadwood of its workforce.

“A total of 30 Group A officers and 99 Group B officers (total 129) have been sent on retirement in past few months,” he said during a press conference.

The punishment of compulsory retirement was given after reviewing service records of over 24,000 Group A officers and 42,251 Group B officers. (AGENCIES)

