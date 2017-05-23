sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Govt bids goodbye to 129 ‘non-performing’ babus in public interest: Jitendra

Posted on 23/05/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Govt bids goodbye to 129 'non-performing' babus in public interest: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: As many as 129 Government officers have been forced to retire in past few months in public interest for being non-performers, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today.

The action is part of review being done by the Central Government to check deadwood of its workforce.

“A total of 30 Group A officers and 99 Group B officers (total 129) have been sent on retirement in past few months,” he said during a press conference.

The punishment of compulsory retirement was given after reviewing service records of over 24,000 Group A officers and 42,251 Group B officers. (AGENCIES)

  • Poda De

    This is Leadership ! This is what we have been relentlessly saying all these three years – PM Modiji is Pride of India, Matchless Master-Communicator, Doyen of Discipline, Symbol of Sincerety & Simplicity, Embodiment of Excellence, Manifestation of Management, Personification of Patriotism, World Statesman, Swami Vivekanandji Re-Born, Yogi-Mahan etc.etc.

