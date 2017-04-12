Govt allows credit of pension to joint accounts with spouse

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: The State Government has accorded sanction to allow credit of pension to joint accounts, operated by pensioner with his/her spouse, in whose favour an authorization for family pension already exists in the Pension Payment Order (PPO).

The joint account for the pensioner with the spouse shall have the mode of operation as `Former or Survivor’ or Either or Survivor’. And shall be subject to some terms and conditions.

Existing pensioners desiring to get their pension credited to a joint account, shall have to submit an application to the bank branch, from where they are presently drawing pension. The application form would also be signed by the pensioner’s spouse in token of having accepted the terms and condition in the Government order.

Once pension has been credited to a pensioner’s bank account, the liability of the Government/Bank shall cease. No further liability shall arise, even if the spouse wrongly draws the amount.

As the pension is payable only during the life of a pensioner, his/her death shall be intimated to the bank at the earliest and in any case within one month of the demise, so that the band does not continue crediting monthly pension to the joint account with the spouse, after the death of the pensioner. If any amount is wrongly credited to the joint account, it shall be recoverable.

Payment of arrears of pension would continue to be applicable to a Joint Account with the pensioner’s spouse. If there is an `acceptable nomination’ in accordance with Rules, arrears mentioned in the Rules shall be payable to such nominee.

