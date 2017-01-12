Governor participates in Annual Day celebrations of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital

JAMMU: Governor N.N.Vohra participated in the celebrations of 154th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and the 47th Annual Day of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital (SVMMCH), Ambphalla, here today.

Paying tribute to the great thinker, Swami Vivekananda, Governor observed that the establishment of this Hospital is a befitting tribute to the philosophy of practical Vedanta which was advocated by Swamiji. He complimented the Governing Body for its devoted endeavours which, starting from a one room dispensary 46 years ago has today grown into a well run hospital. He lauded the efforts of the Governing Body for providing medical facilities, particularly to the poor, on highly subsidized basis or no cost at all. He urged the Society to continue with its good work and do its best for alleviating the sufferings of the poor and the disadvantaged.

Referring to the Hospital’s Annual Report, presented by Mr. Atma Swaroop Gupta, General Secretary of the Hospital, the Governor lauded the results achieved in 2015-16 and observed that charitable institutions have an important role to play in contributing to sharing the work of the over burdened governmental healthcare services.

Governor assured support to the Hospital and promised to help them in meeting some of their needs. Earlier the Governor inspected the Hospital and inaugurated the Hospital’s New Block.

Governor announced cash prizes of Rs. 1100, Rs. 750 and Rs. 500 for the young girl students who have won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively, in the Declamation contest held on the Swami Vivekananda’s life. He congratulated Miss Aditi Mahajan of JK Public School Panjthirthi for her excellent oration and presented mementoes to all the three winners.

Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta, former Union Minister of State and President of SVMMCH, briefed the gathering about the functioning of the Hospital and its future plans.

Among those present on the occasion were Mr. Chander Parkash, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Mr. Sat Sharma, MLA Jammu West, Mr Pawan Gupta MLA, Udhampur and various other dignitaries from different walks of life.

