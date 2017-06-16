Governor, DG CRPF discuss Kashmir situation, Yatra arrangements

SRINAGAR: Governor NN Vohra and Director General (DG) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar today discuss the internal security situation in the Valley and arrangements for annual Amarnath Yatra, commencing on June 29.

An official spokesman said here this evening that Mr Bhatnagar met Mr Vohra at Raj Bhavan here today.

He said Governor and DG CRPF discussed the internal security situation and the operational arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra-2017. (AGENCIES)

