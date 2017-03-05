UP Governor asks CM why Prajapati is still a minister

LUCKNOW: Continuance of the absconding rape- accused Gayatri Prajapati as a minister in Uttar Pradesh was today questioned by Governor Ram Naik who shot off a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav seeking a “justification” for it.

The Governor said Prajapati’s continuance in the Cabinet is a “serious” issue and raises the question of constitutional morality and dignity since a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him and his passport has been cancelled for the fear of his fleeing the country.

“A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Prajapati after an FIR was registered against him in rape case. Serious question of constitutional morality and dignity arise on his remaining in the cabinet,” Naik wrote to the Chief Minister while seeking “justification on retaining the minister”.

Naik said that as per media reports, a look-out notice has been issued against Prajapati fearing that he might flee from the country and his passport has also been impounded.

“This is serious in nature with Prapatati being a cabinet minister,” he added.

The Governor said it had also come to his notice that the CM himself had asked the minister to surrender but he has not done so till now and is absconding. “There are apprehensions that he might have fled to some foreign country,” he said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With