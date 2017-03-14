Gokul shows serenity, Vijay scalps 5 as NCC scripts thrilling win in Chief Minister’s Cricket Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Wicket-keeper batsman Gokul Baru and all-rounder Tanmay Slathia showed serenity, composure and class when it mattered the most, while left-arm spinner Vijay Dogra took 5 important wickets as National Cricket Club (NCC), Jammu got better of Shastri Cricket Club by 1 wicket in the ongoing 1st State Level 50-Overs Cricket Tournament for Chief Minister’s Cup, being organized by Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council in collaboration with Country Cricket Academy at Gharota, near here.

Earlier, winning the toss and bating first, Shastri Cricket Club scored a modest total of 119 runs. Raghav Sahrma top scored with 37 runs, while Vikas and Sachin contributed 20 and 16 runs to the total respectively. For NCC, Vijay Dogra was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 5 important wickets, while leg-spinner Deepak Singh Manhas and medium pacer Mayank Goutam took 2 wickets each. Seamer Tanmay Slathia was also impressive in his 10 overs, conceding just 17 runs.

In reply, NCC needed 40 more runs when 9 wickets of the team were back to the pavilion. However, Gokul Baru alongwith last batsman Tanmay Slathia held their nerves in the pressure situation and took their side to home. Gokul scored unbeaten 41 runs off 77 balls, while Amrit Pal Singh contributed valuable 34 runs to the total. Tanmay played sensibly and scored 11 runs off 24 balls. For Shastri Cricket Club, medium pacer Vishal Rana and left-arm spinner Aman Sharma scalped 3 wickets each, while Anchal Singh and Raghav Sharma claimed 1 wicket each.

The match was observed by Randhir Singh, cricket coach J&K State Sports Council, while Sandeep Singh, formr Ranji Trophy player was the match referee.

Earlier, yesterday, JCC registered a thrilling victory over Masood Cricket Club Bhaderwah by a very narrow margin of 3 runs.

After winning the toss, the JCC decided to bat first to score 120 runs in 34.2 overs. The opening duo returned to pavilion in first 4 overs. Paras Sharma (43) Surya Magotra (22) were the only two to reach double figures.

The successful bowlers from the Bhaderwah team were Abid Mushtaq who took 5 wicket-haul and Ashwini Gupta, who bagged 2 wickets. Mehran and Khalid also claimed one wicket each.

Masood Cricket Club batsmen, in reply kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Abid Mushtaq (27) and Adil Wani (16) were the main contributors. From JCC, Paras Sharma was the pick of the bowlers , who bagged 4 wickets, while Rohan Koul took 3 wickets and Deepak Dogra claimed 2 wickets.

