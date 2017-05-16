sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Gems, jewellery export may hit $41-42 bn this fiscal: GJEPC

Posted on 16/05/2017

NEW DELHI, May 15:  Higher demand in the Middle-East and South-East Asia could help India’s gems and jewellery export grow this fiscal to about USD 42 billion, an export promotion body said today.
In 2016-17, the export totalled at around USD 36 billion.
According to Anil Sankhwal, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) northern region chairman, Europe poses a challenge to exporters.
“But in the US, Middle-East nations and South-East Asia, demand is growing. We are expecting that our exports will reach about USD 41-42 billion this fiscal,” Sankhwal told reporters here.
He also expressed concern over imposition of 5 per cent import duty by Dubai on gold and diamond jewellery.
“The move would impact India’s exports. We are discussing measures to deal with the situation as Dubai is an important market,” Sankhwal said.
About steps to boost export, he said GJEPC is organising a buyer-seller meet in the national capital.
A three-day event — India SAARC-Middle East Buyer Seller Meet — started yesterday.
“In this meet, 38 domestic manufacturers and 70 international buyers from South Asia, the Middle-East, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Oman and Qatar are participating,” he said.
On display is a wide range of jewellery products by exhibitors.
“There is a huge potential in these markets. The event provides a platform to bring traders together and explore business opportunities,” he said. (PTI)

  • http://wmclub.in/ White Money Club

    With rupee getting stronger day by day, exports are taking a hit. Buyer – seller meet should be held frequently, so as to show case our wares. That will help exporters tide over the problems.

